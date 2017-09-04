Fire crews tackle huge blaze at disused church in Dundee
Around 30 firefighters called out as fire engulfs building in Lochee on Monday night.
More than 30 firefighters are battling a large fire which ripped through a disused church in Dundee.
Crews were called out to the blaze at Old and St Luke's Church in Lochee at around 9pm on Monday.
Six fire engines went out to the scene of the fire on Methven Street, in the west of the city.
There are not yet any reports that anyone has been injured as a result of the fire.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said their operation was "ongoing" and that the building remained well-alight.
The church was built in 1830 but is now vacant.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.