Man died in one vehicle crash after BMW careers off road

A 28-year-old man died at the scene of the incident in Angus on Monday afternoon.

At around 3.20pm on Monday, emergency services attended an incident near Brechin on the A935, where a black BMW had left the road.

The male driver was the sole occupant of the car and died at the scene.

Crash investigators were present at the incident to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

The driver's next of kin have been made aware.