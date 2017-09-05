Two men arrested in connection with moped hit-and-run

Eight-year-old LJ Jackson was left badly injured when he was knocked down in Aberdeen.

Injured: LJ Jackson was playing on Cornhill Terrace when he was hit. Google

Two men have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen.

Eight-year-old LJ Jackson was on Cornhill Terrace at around 4.30pm on Sunday when he was knocked over.

Emergency services attended and LJ was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital, where he is still being treated.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

A police spokesman confirmed that two men had been detained.