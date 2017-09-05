Disused church gutted after fire rips through building

An investigation is due to take place following the huge blaze in Dundee.

An investigation is under way after a huge fire gutted a disused church in Dundee.

More than 30 firefighters were called out to battle the fire at Old and St Luke's Church in Lochee, which started at about 9pm on Monday.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Fire crews were still at the scene on Tuesday morning dampening down parts of the building but the majority of the blaze has been brought under control.

A joint investigation involving the police and fire services is due to take place.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 9.01pm on Monday, September 4, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire within a disused church in the Lochee area of Dundee.

"A total of six fire appliances, two aerial appliances and a Command Support Unit were mobilised to the incident on Bright Street.

"At its height more than 30 firefighters were at the scene and used high powered hoses to tackle the flames."

He continued: "As a precautionary measure, residents at a nearby two-storey block of flats were evacuated and moved to safety.

"Firefighters remain at the scene as they check for hotspots and carry out dampening down work.

"A joint investigation between the SFRS and Police Scotland into the cause of the fire will be carried out in due course."

