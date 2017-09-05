Car lands on side after crashing on Aberdeen street

The incident happened on Malcolm Road, Bucksburn, at around 9.15am on Tuesday.

Aberdeen: Emergency services called to crash (file pic). ©STV

The car landed on its side after crashing in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Malcolm Road in Bucksburn at around 9.15am on Tuesday.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt, although paramedics were called.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at 9.15am this morning.

"A car - a silver Toyota Aygo - had gone on to its side on Malcolm Road in Aberdeen. An ambulance attended."

