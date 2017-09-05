Car lands on side after crashing on Aberdeen street
The incident happened on Malcolm Road, Bucksburn, at around 9.15am on Tuesday.
The car landed on its side after crashing in Aberdeen.
Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt, although paramedics were called.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at 9.15am this morning.
"A car - a silver Toyota Aygo - had gone on to its side on Malcolm Road in Aberdeen. An ambulance attended."
