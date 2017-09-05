Life-saving equipment stolen from mountain rescue centre

A radio, a rucksack, flares and a laptop were taken from Dundonnell MRT's HQ.

Dundonnell MRT: Team poses outside Dingwall base. Angus Mackie

Life-saving equipment has been stolen from one of Scotland's busiest mountain rescue teams during a break-in at their new base.

A radio, a rucksack, flares and a laptop were taken from Dundonnell MRT's headquarters in Dingwall in the Highlands.

The break-in is believed to have taken place on August 29, shortly after the team returned from a rescue.

Rations and bottles of whisky were also taken from the base, which the team moved into in June after raising £185,000 to pay for it.

Team leader Donald MacRae said: "Any break-in is disappointing, however, stealing rescue equipment is very said."

The break-in was spotted after a neighbour realised the base's roller door was open.

A neighbouring building was also broken targeted.

