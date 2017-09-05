Concerns for 14-year-old girl missing from her home

Kennedy MacDonald was last seen in City Quay, Dundee, on Monday night.

Kennedy MacDonald: The teenager disappeared overnight. Police Scotland

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home overnight in Dundee.

Police are concerned for the well-being of Kennedy MacDonald, who was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

She was last seen at her home in City Quay at around 9.45pm but was not there by 9am the next day.

Kennedy is 5ft 8in, of slim build and with long blonde hair which she usually has tied up.



It is not known what she is wearing, although she may have on a pair of pink Converse high top trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland is currently concerned for the well-being of 14-year-old Kennedy MacDonald, who has gone missing from her home in Dundee's City Quay overnight."

He added: "If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, or any other information which could help us find her, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

"Our reference is incident 909 of September 5."

