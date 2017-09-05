Girl, 14, who went missing from home overnight found

Kennedy MacDonald had last been seen in City Quay, Dundee, on Monday night.

Kennedy MacDonald: Police confirmed she had been traced. Police Scotland

A 14-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in Dundee overnight has been traced.

Kennedy MacDonald had last been seen at around 9.45pm on Monday at her residence in City Quay but was not no longer there at 9am the next day.

She has now been found and is "safe and well", according to police.

Officers had previously issued an appeal to the public on social media to locate the teenager amid concerns for her well-being.

Tayside Police Division's Facebook appeal to find Kennedy was shared more than 1500 times on the site.

