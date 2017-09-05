Boil warning after E Coli discovered in drinking water

Bacteria discovered in sample taken from reservoir on Lewis during routine testing.

Bacteria: Bottled water being provided (file pic). PA

Residents of Lewis have been warned to boil their water after traces of E Coli were found during routine testing.

The bacteria were discovered in a sample taken from Tolsta Village Service Reservoir which serves 218 homes in the east of the island.

Scottish Water alerted NHS Western Isles and is advising locals to boil all tap water before drinking or using it to cook.

The water is safe to use once it has been boiled, and bottled water has also been provided while the situation is ongoing.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "Our investigations show that the potable water coming from the treatment works and to the other parts of the network is fine and that this is a localised failure associated with this tank.

"However, we are taking this precautionary approach to the customers being supplied from it.

"We are continuing to investigate the cause of this failure, Tolsta Service Reservoir is being inspected and further sampling and laboratory analysis will be taking place."

Locals are advised to check Scottish Water's website for updates.

