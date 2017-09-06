Teenager charged over 'moped hit-and-run' after boy hurt

An eight-year-old child was seriously injured on Cornhill Terrace in Aberdeen.

Cornhill Terrace: Boy was taken to hospital in Aberdeen. Google

A teenager has been charged after an eight-year-old boy was left seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run.

The incident, which is said to have involved a moped, happened on Cornhill Terrace in Aberdeen.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries following the incident at 4.30pm on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have called police with information and the community for patience while enquiries were carried out."