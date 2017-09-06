Final electricity pylon pulled down in Cairngorms park

The transmission tower was removed as part of the Beauly to Denny power line scheme.

Power: Tower being replaced by underground cables. SSEN

The last of more than 300 electricity pylons has been removed from Cairngorms National Park as part of a major project.

The tower was pulled down at a site near Ruthven Barracks in Badenoch and it will be replaced by a new underground cable as part of a programme to remove transmission towers covering a distance of 56 miles.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the park is now largely free of of electricity infrastructure, with the disused pylons providing 1500 tonnes of steel for recycling.

Work to remove the towers has been ongoing for seven years as part of the Beauly to Denny power line scheme.

Cairngorms National Park's chief executive Grant Moir said: "A whole swathe of the park now has no towers within it at all.

"Most of the 4,500sq km of the park no longer has any towers and this has opened up the views of the Cairngorms for people to enjoy."

This is the last of over 300 towers that we have taken down in the Cairngorms over the last seven years Alastair Brand, SSEN

SSEN's project director Alastair Brand said: "This is the last of over 300 towers that we have taken down in the Cairngorms over the last seven years as a result of the Beauly-Denny project, with this significant milestone representing the completion of all major works associated with the project

"The Beauly-Denny project provided a unique opportunity to look again at the existing infrastructure within the Cairngorms National Park and through a number of planning conditions that were agreed during the planning process.

"We have been able to remove significant sections of existing transmission infrastructure from the Cairngorms National Park, delivering a lasting legacy for current and future generations."

