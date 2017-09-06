Man who died when BMW smashed into tree named by police
Fraser Clark, 28, from Brechin, Angus, died on the A935 on Monday afternoon.
A man who died when the BMW he was in careered off a road and smashed into a tree has been named.
Fraser Clark, from Brechin in Angus, died on the A935 Montrose to Brechin road at about 3pm on Monday.
The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for almost five hours while investigations were carried out.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
