Man who died when BMW smashed into tree named by police

Fraser Clark, 28, from Brechin, Angus, died on the A935 on Monday afternoon.

A935: He was pronounced dead at scene. Google 2017

A man who died when the BMW he was in careered off a road and smashed into a tree has been named.

Fraser Clark, from Brechin in Angus, died on the A935 Montrose to Brechin road at about 3pm on Monday.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for almost five hours while investigations were carried out.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

