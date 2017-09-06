Man raped woman 900 times and kicked her down stairs

Brian McTaggart sexually and physically abused a total of 18 victims in Dundee.

Brian McTaggart: Abuse happened at different addresses in Dundee. Police Scotland

A man raped a woman more than 900 times, dropped a hair dryer into her bath and pushed her down stairs.

Brian McTaggart, 53, was found guilty of sexual and physical abuse against 18 victims in Dundee.

On one occasion he raped the woman in front of a child and another time he pushed his victim over a barrier.

Another rape victim, now aged 43, was choked and then had her head forced under water by McTaggart.

A third was raped on four occasions as she slept and when she woke up and said no, McTaggart carried on raping her.

He told his victims: "You belong to me. I can do anything I want."

McTaggart was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow for all the offences at addresses in Dundee between 1980 and 2001.

This included the rape of three women. He also indecently assaulted teenage girls and boys and physically abused other women and teenagers.

Not proven verdicts were returned for charges of raping a fourth woman and a 30-year-old man.

Judge Lord Mulholland told McTaggart: "Your conduct was deplorable, treating a succession of woman as chattels and punchbags.

"You repeatedly raped three of these women and you have shown no remorse for your sexual crimes."

Lord Mulholland placed McTaggart on the sex offenders register and told him he was considering imposing an order for lifelong restriction.

His sentence was deferred until November for a risk assessment and a background report.

'McTaggart was only interested in domination, humiliation and sexual gratification.' Prosecutor Mark McGuire

In evidence, the 53-year-old woman said she put up with it because she loved him.

She said: "He raped me two or three times a week over six years. He also raped me shortly after I had given birth."

The woman said McTaggart would be sorry for what he had done after the rapes and violence.

She added: "He was always all apologies and buying me flowers."

He also physically assaulted victims during a 20-year reign of terror at addresses in the city.

McTaggart's violence included battering a woman near Christmas because she wore his Dundee United top and poked people in the eyes in what he claimed was a wrestling move.

The 30-year-old man who accused McTaggart of raping him said he was a nice person until he drank vodka.

The victim said: "When he opened a bottle of vodka he changed. He behaved as if he was possessed by the devil."

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said of McTaggart: "His sexually depraved conduct blighted lives. He abused, assaulted and took advantage took advantage of almost every single person he came across.

"Mr McTaggart was only interested in domination, humiliation and sexual gratification."

McTaggart has a number of previous convictions for violence and breach of the peace.

He showed no emotion as he was led away to the cells.

