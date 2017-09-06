  • STV
  • MySTV

Man raped woman 900 times and kicked her down stairs

STV

Brian McTaggart sexually and physically abused a total of 18 victims in Dundee.

Brian McTaggart: Abuse happened at different addresses in Dundee.
Brian McTaggart: Abuse happened at different addresses in Dundee. Police Scotland

A man raped a woman more than 900 times, dropped a hair dryer into her bath and pushed her down stairs.

Brian McTaggart, 53, was found guilty of sexual and physical abuse against 18 victims in Dundee.

On one occasion he raped the woman in front of a child and another time he pushed his victim over a barrier.

Another rape victim, now aged 43, was choked and then had her head forced under water by McTaggart.

A third was raped on four occasions as she slept and when she woke up and said no, McTaggart carried on raping her.

He told his victims: "You belong to me. I can do anything I want."

McTaggart was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow for all the offences at addresses in Dundee between 1980 and 2001.

This included the rape of three women. He also indecently assaulted teenage girls and boys and physically abused other women and teenagers.

Not proven verdicts were returned for charges of raping a fourth woman and a 30-year-old man.

Judge Lord Mulholland told McTaggart: "Your conduct was deplorable, treating a succession of woman as chattels and punchbags.

"You repeatedly raped three of these women and you have shown no remorse for your sexual crimes."

Lord Mulholland placed McTaggart on the sex offenders register and told him he was considering imposing an order for lifelong restriction.

His sentence was deferred until November for a risk assessment and a background report.

'McTaggart was only interested in domination, humiliation and sexual gratification.'
Prosecutor Mark McGuire

In evidence, the 53-year-old woman said she put up with it because she loved him.

She said: "He raped me two or three times a week over six years. He also raped me shortly after I had given birth."

The woman said McTaggart would be sorry for what he had done after the rapes and violence.

She added: "He was always all apologies and buying me flowers."

He also physically assaulted victims during a 20-year reign of terror at addresses in the city.

McTaggart's violence included battering a woman near Christmas because she wore his Dundee United top and poked people in the eyes in what he claimed was a wrestling move.

The 30-year-old man who accused McTaggart of raping him said he was a nice person until he drank vodka.

The victim said: "When he opened a bottle of vodka he changed. He behaved as if he was possessed by the devil."

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said of McTaggart: "His sexually depraved conduct blighted lives. He abused, assaulted and took advantage took advantage of almost every single person he came across.

"Mr McTaggart was only interested in domination, humiliation and sexual gratification."

McTaggart has a number of previous convictions for violence and breach of the peace.

He showed no emotion as he was led away to the cells.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.