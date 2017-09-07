  • STV
Oil rig grounded after crew failed to plan for storm

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The Transocean Winner washed up on Lewis in August 2016 after breaking free from tug.

Transocean Winner: Grounded in Dalmore Bay on Lewis.
Transocean Winner: Grounded in Dalmore Bay on Lewis. PA

The crew of the ship towing an oil rig that ran aground in a storm failed to plan for bad weather, it has emerged.

The 17,000-tonne Transocean Winner washed up on Lewis in August 2016 after breaking free from the tug ALP Forward.

Her fuel tanks ruptured when she hit land and 53,000 litres of oil spilled into the sea, though the pollution dispersed harmlessly.

It cost Transocean nearly £17m to retrieve the rig from Dalmore Bay in an operation that took two weeks.

Stranded: Locals survey the wreck of the Transocean Winner.
Stranded: Locals survey the wreck of the Transocean Winner.

A newly released report reveals the crew of the ALP Forward did not plan properly for bad weather during the Winner's journey to Malta, where it was going to be broken up for scrap.

ALP Forward was incapable of controlling the ageing rig in stormy seas, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said.

The tug was dragged backwards by the Winner for more than 24 hours after losing control of her in 50mph winds and 55ft waves off Scotland.

The officer in charge of planning the journey did not take the weather into account, the MAIB said, and there was no contingency in place.

'It is common practice to tow an operationally-ready rig to station with the rig manned. However, unmanned towage is more cost-effective for longer voyages.'
MAIB report

The crew of the Transocean Winner would have ballasted her down in a storm but the firm decided to tow the rig unmanned because it was cheaper.

The MAIB said it could not speculate on what might have happened if the rig had been crewed.

The master of the ALP Forward was also unaware of the Winner's windage - its wind resistance - a crucial piece of information.

The MAIB noted: "Had the information been available, the master would have been able to predict the tug's inability to hold the rig, enabling him to change his plan in time to seek shelter."

OHT Hawk: Oil rig being carried away by 60,000-tonne heavy lifter.
OHT Hawk: Oil rig being carried away by 60,000-tonne heavy lifter. STV

The grounding of the Transocean Winner led to renewed calls for an emergency tug based in the Western Isles.

Scotland's only emergency towing vessel (ETV) has been docked in Orkney since the Stornoway tug was scrapped six years ago.

The MAIB said it is "very unlikely" a local tug would have been able to prevent the grounding, however.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.