Teenager charged after eight-year-old boy hit by moped
Paul Jessiman, 19, faced four road traffic charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court .
A teenager has appeared in court charged with road traffic offences after an eight-year-old boy was hit by a moped in Aberdeen.
The incident happened in Cornhill Terrace at about 4.30pm on Sunday.
The boy was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for facial injuries.
Paul Jessiman, 19, faced four road traffic charges when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
He entered no plea and was released on bail.
An 18-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.
