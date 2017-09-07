A90 closed after lorry goes up in flames near restaurant

Emergency services were called to the fire just north of Balmedie in Aberdeenshire.

A90: Delays are being caused. Fubar News

A section of the A90 has been closed after a lorry went up in flames.

Emergency services were called to the fire just north of Balmedie in Aberdeenshire shortly after 5:30am on Thursday.

The northbound carriageway near the Cock and Bull has been closed while crews tackle the blaze.

Commuters are experiencing delays in the area.

The road is expected to be closed for around an hour.