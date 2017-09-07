Scot dies in industrial accident off coast of Africa

Oil worker Philip Westerman, 30, of Ellon, Aberdeenshire, had recently become a father.

Oil: Mr Westerman was working in rig off Congo. STV

A Scots oil worker who had recently become a father has died in an industrial accident while working in Africa.

Philip Westerman, of Ellon, Aberdeenshire, died on an oil rig off the coast of Congo.

Tributes have been paid to the 30-year-old, who was described as a "true gent".

In a post on social media, a friend said: "Truly saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague Phil. He made every day at work a lot brighter when away from the ones we love. Always happy and a true gent."

Another friend added: "I am in total shock. Everyone loved you Phil. You left an impression on all who met you. Everyone you talked to had a smile on their face. I am so sorry to your family."

A joint investigation involving his employer, Aberdeen-based Fugro, and police has been launched.

A Fugro spokesman said: "Fugro Subsea Services regret to confirm that there has been an incident offshore in Congolese waters, which has resulted in the fatality of one of our offshore ROV (remotely operated vehicles) personnel.

"Next of kin has been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts with the family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."

