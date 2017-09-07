Aberdeen FC's new £50m stadium dividing city, poll finds

About 53% of 10,000 people questioned say they support club's move to Kingsford.

Stadium: Opponents concerned about impact of increased traffic.

Aberdeen FC's plans to build a £50m new stadium have divided the city, a survey suggests.

The club wants to build a replacement for Pittodrie at Kingsford, a proposal which has been met with fierce opposition from locals.

Of the 10,000 people who took part in a consultation on the plan, 53% backed it.

Opponents are concerned about the impact increased traffic could have on Westhill.

Aberdeen FC has said there are "no other available sites" for the stadium.

The city council will hold a public hearing about the 20,000-seat stadium on September 13.

Aberdeen FC say there are 'no other available sites'. Aberdeen FC

