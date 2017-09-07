All flavours of Macb still water recalled due to mould

Drinking the products could cause consumers to feel unwell, company warns.

Macb: Strong odour and unpleasant taste reported. Food Standards Scotland

The company that produces Macb still flavoured water has recalled all versions of the product due to the presence of mould.

Cott Beverages Ltd, which produces the bottled water at its facility in MacDuff, Aberdeenshire, says it has received complaints of a strong odour, an unpleasant taste and consumers feeling unwell.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued a notice on behalf of the company, listing any Macb still flavoured water products dated best before July 18, August 18, or September 18 as potentially affected.

Anyone who has purchased items with those best before dates is advised to call the dedicated hotline on 07785 451512.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores selling the products, explaining to customers why they are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought any of them.

In June, FSS issued a warning over Macb's strawberry and kiwi bottled water as a precaution after receiving numerous complaints, with one person describing it as smelling "like paint thinner".

A spokesman for Cott Beverages said: "We have received a small number of complaints on our other still flavours and bottle sizes.

"We have therefore taken the decision to recall all of our Macb still flavoured water with best before end dates of July 18, August 18 and September 18 as a precautionary measure.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to all our valued customers and we thank you for your support during this period."

An FSS spokeswoman said: "Food Standards Scotland has issued a Product Recall Information Notice today concerning Macb, which is recalling all flavours of its still water because of a strong odour and an unpleasant taste.

"This spoilage of the product is due to the presence of mould. The company has already taken steps to withdraw these products from sale.

"However, consumers who have bought any flavour of the still water produced by Macb with the best before dates detailed should contact the Macb dedicated hotline number."

