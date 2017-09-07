Water cleared as safe to drink after E Coli discovery

Bacteria was found in a sample during routine testing on Lewis on Tuesday.

Water: Around 200 homes were affected (file pic). John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images

Water on has been cleared to drink two days after traces of E Coli were discovered in the supply on Lewis.

Residents were warned to boil their water after bacteria were discovered during routine testing on Tuesday.

More than 200 homes served by the Tolsta Village Service Reservoir in the east of the island were affected.

On Thursday, householders were informed their tap water was safe to drink again.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "Following discussions with NHS Western Isles the boil notice which has affected 218 properties in Tolsta over the last 48 hours has now been lifted.

"Following sampling we can confirm that the restriction is now lifted and customers can use the water as normal.

"Investigations into the cause of the original failure are still ongoing but the water is now safe to use and drink as normal.

"We would like to thank affected customers for their patience while this notice was in place."

