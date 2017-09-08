Three boys charged over blaze which ripped through church
More than 30 firefighters were called to battle the fire in Lochee, Dundee.
Three boys have been charged in connection with a fire which ripped through a church.
More than 30 firefighters were called to battle the blaze at Old and St Luke's Church in Lochee, Dundee.
Officers have charged three teenagers, aged 13, 14 and 15, in connection with the incident at the disused building.
They will be reported to the youth justice assessor.
Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution during the blaze, which happened at 9pm on Monday.
