Delays as road closed after lorry overturns in crash

The incident happened on the A82 near Glencoe Village in the Highlands on Friday.

A82: Large recovery has been organised. Google 2017

A road has been closed after a lorry overturned in the Highlands.

The crash happened on the A82 near Glencoe Village, Lochaber, shortly after 8am on Friday.

Nobody is understood to have been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Given the size of the vehicle, it might take a while before it is recovered.

"The road is totally blocked."

