Delays as road closed after lorry overturns in crash
The incident happened on the A82 near Glencoe Village in the Highlands on Friday.
A road has been closed after a lorry overturned in the Highlands.
The crash happened on the A82 near Glencoe Village, Lochaber, shortly after 8am on Friday.
Nobody is understood to have been injured.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Given the size of the vehicle, it might take a while before it is recovered.
"The road is totally blocked."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.