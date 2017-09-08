Drugs worth almost £600,000 seized in major crackdown 

Cocaine and heroin recovered by police in Tayside during Operation Slate.

Stash: Cocaine among drugs recovered, as well as £6960 in cash (file pic).

Police have seized almost £600,000 of drugs during a month-long crackdown.

Officers across Tayside recovered heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines and cannabis worth £573,892 during Operation Slate.

The haul also included £6960 in cash.

Chief superintendent Paul Anderson, divisional commander for Tayside, vowed the offensive will continue.

He said: "Communities across Tayside are affected by drug misuse.

"This is not about statistics, it is about people. Sons, daughters, mothers, fathers - our people, in our streets and villages and towns and cities.

"People who lives are prematurely ended, people who struggle to support themselves, people who struggle to support their families and loved ones - people not numbers in publications or graphs."

Mr Anderson said his officers will continue to build a detailed intelligence picture.

He added: "The information provided enables us to bring target those who deal in misery through drug trafficking and to reduce the harm that drugs cause in our communities."

Officers will also work with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to seize and confiscate assets from anyone caught drug dealing.

Anyone with information about those involved in drug dealing is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

