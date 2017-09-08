Man suffers serious facial injuries in city centre attack

The victim was targeted on Langstane Place or Dee Street in Aberdeen on Monday.

Police: Appeal for information over serious assault (file pic). ©Deadline

A man suffered serious facial injuries when he was attacked in Aberdeen city centre.

Police said the 33 year-old victim was injured at about 11.45pm on Monday on Langstane Place or Dee Street.

It is not known if a weapon was used the incident, which is being treated as serious assault.

Constable Tom Cameron said: "This was an upsetting incident for the victim who has, and will, require further medical treatment.

"The city centre was busy on Monday night with the arrival of students and so I would ask that if anyone was in the Langstane Place or Dee Street area at the time and remembers seeing this incident or anything suspicious to contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 26 of September 5.

