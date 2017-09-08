  • STV
  • MySTV

Mother stunned as she captures unborn baby on heat camera

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Fiona Petrie's two children were able to get a sneaky peek at their new sibling.

Baby on board: Family's suprise as unborn baby makes a star appearance during day out.
Baby on board: Family's suprise as unborn baby makes a star appearance during day out. Fiona Petrie

A woman was stunned when she captured her unborn baby on camera during a trip to a theme park in the Highlands with her family.

Fiona Petrie was visiting Landmark Forest Adventure Park in Carrbridge with her partner and two young children when they stepped into the Bamboozeleum.

The attraction is filled with optical illusions, puzzles and special effects, as well as a thermal imaging camera that picks up heat.

Standing in front of it with her family, she was surprised to her unborn baby appear on the screen.

Capturing the special moment on her camera phone, the alternative pregnancy scan clearly shows the outline of her unborn baby in an orange hue.

Fiona said: "My two boys aged five and three had a great time visiting Landmark last week and we even got a sneaky peek at their new baby brother or sister, thanks to the heat cam in the Bamboozeleum."

'We were quite frankly stunned when we saw this fantastic shot from Fiona.'
Landmark's Ross Coulter

Landmark's Ross Coulter said the photo was one of the favourites sent in as part of a new promotional drive.

He said: "This family photo was sent in to us as part of the #LandmarkMoments campaign that we are currently running on social media and we just had to share it.

"The campaign has been all about getting families to share their favourite moments from the park with us and we were quite frankly stunned when we saw this fantastic shot from Fiona.

"What's incredible about the picture is that our heat cam has actually been able to pick up the thermal image of the baby that Fiona is expecting, meaning that her children were unexpectedly able to meet their new baby brother or sister during their big day out."

Since Fiona sent the picture to the adventure park, Landmark's Facebook page has been overwhelmed with visitors who now want to visit with their pregnant friends and family.

Mr Coulter added: "The image has proven to be extremely popular since we originally posted it with many people tagging their pregnant friends to encourage them to come to the park to try it for themselves.

"Many others have also pointed out that it would be a rather dramatic way of breaking the news to their partner or to discover the news themselves.

"Either way, we're looking forward to welcoming lots more expectant mothers into the park over the next few weeks as they try to recreate the image."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.