Scots couple complete 10,000-mile rally in electric car

Chris and Julie Ramsey are the first to finish the Mongol Rally in an electric vehicle.

Rally: Julie crossed the finish line in panda costume. Plug In Adventures

A Scots couple have become the first to complete a 10,000 mile rally in an electric vehicle.

Chris Ramsey and his wife Julie reached the finishing line of the Mongol Rally at Ulan Ude in Siberia on Sunday.

The couple, from Aberdeen, set off in their Nissan Leaf from Goodwood race track in Sussex almost two months ago.

Their journey took them across two-thirds of the Earth's surface through mountains, deserts and steppes.

The Mongol Rally involves no support crew and the couple charged their car at various stations along the way.

Mr Ramsey said he wanted to champion electric vehicles and highlight the role they play in reducing carbon emissions.

Around 340 other petrol or diesel cars were taking part in the rally, which has no set route or limitations.

The Ramseys' journey was also raising money for the charity WWF Scotland, and Mrs Ramsay crossed the finish line in panda costume.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Ramsey said: "It has been an incredible epic life changing journey with experiences and memories we will never forget.

"We have also met so many kind and caring people along our way and we cannot thank you all enough for all the wonderful hospitality you gave us and without you this trip would not be possible."

He continued: "We have also had our doubters from day one which included industry experts, so we hope our achievement goes some way to demonstrating to everyone just how capable EVs (electric vehicles) are for everyday commuting needs.

"Electric cars are not the future, they are the present and the sooner people realise there is an EV to suit their needs, we can speed up the reduction of harmful emissions being pumped into our atmosphere."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.