Prisoner had 'no difficulty' getting drugs before death

Jason Jackson died at HMP Perth in September 2013 after taking a cocktail of drugs.

Prison: FAI held into prisoner's death (file pic).

A prisoner who died after taking a cocktail of drugs had "no difficulty" getting them in jail.

Jason Jackson, a habitual heroin and cannabis user, was jailed for ten months in 2013.

He was admitted to HMP Perth on September 24 and died there three days later.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) was held and set out six ways his death might have been avoided.

The Scottish Prison Service said there was "no evidence" Jackson had drugs, but this was disputed by sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

Drugs were found in Jackson's cell after his death and Foulis said it appeared he had "the ability to access drugs without difficulty".

Shortly after arriving in prison, suspicions arose Jackson had "banked" drugs - smuggled them inside his body - and he was transferred into solitary confinement.

Jackson died there between 8am and 9am on September 28.

A postmortem established that he had taken fatal quantities of buprenorphine, gabapentin and phenazepam after being transferred into solitary.

Sheriff Foulis said Jackson might not have died if he had told medical staff what drugs he had taken.

The sheriff also noted that Jackson's death might also have been avoided if prison officers had carried out more thorough checks on him and if they had arranged for a further medical assessment.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.