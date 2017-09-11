Police discover £45,000 drugs stash after road crash

Officers found cocaine and cannabis while investigating a collision in Inverness.

Arrest: Man, 32, due to appear in court (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Police uncovered a £45,000 stash of drugs while investigating a road crash.

Cocaine and cannabis were discovered at a home in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Saturday.

Officers visited the address following a collision between a car and a moped on Harbour Road earlier that day.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with being involved in the supply of drugs and road traffic offences.

Detective Sergeant Chris Macleod said: "We would like to thank the members of the public who provided information which led to this individual being apprehended.

"We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs in our communities and rely on information from the public to do this."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.