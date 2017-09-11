Man charged with attempted murder after 'street fight'

The incident involving two men happened on South Road in Charleston, Dundee.

South Road: Two men due in court over incident in Dundee. Google 2017

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a street fight.

The incident, involving two men, happened on South Road in Charleston, Dundee.

One of the men, 20, is due in court over an alleged attempted murder while the other, aged 25, has been charged with an alleged serious assault following the incident on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two men, aged 20 and 25, have been charged in connection with the incident at South Road and inquiries are continuing.

"They will be appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday."

