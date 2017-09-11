Man seriously injured after daylight weapon attack

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injuries.

Assault: Man was attacked in Aberdeen.

A man has been left with serious injuries after a weapon attack in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the assault which took place on Sinclair Road at around 4.40pm on Monday.

Officers were called to the scene after reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted with a weapon.

The victim received serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "I appreciate this incident will have caused concern in the community but would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated matter and there is no wider threat.

"We are following positive lines of enquiry but are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw the black Peugeot around the time of the incident to speak to us.

"Our enquiries are ongoing at the moment to establish the full circumstances and officers are reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2559 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

