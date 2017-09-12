Teenager 'caught by parent carrying knife near school'

The incident, involving a 14-year-old boy, happened near Peterhead Academy.

Peterhead: The school was notified. Google 2017

A teenager has been charged after allegedly carrying a knife outside a school.

The incident is said to have happened near Peterhead Academy in Aberdeenshire on Monday.

It is understood a 14-year-old boy was caught by a parent before the school and police were alerted.

Inspector George Cordiner said: "Officers received a report of a teenager allegedly in possession of a weapon in the Peterhead Academy area.

"Officers attended and a 14-year-old was quickly detained to assist with their inquiries.

"He has subsequently been charged and is due to appear in court."

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.

