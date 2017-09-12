Police probe after woman found dead at flats in Dundee

The 20-year-old was found in Hilltown Court at around 4.40pm on Monday.

Hilltown Court: Police called to tower block (file pic). Google 2017

A 20-year-old woman has been found dead at a block of flats in Dundee.

Police were called to Hilltown Court at around 4.40pm on Monday.

The woman's death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is under way.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We attended at 4.40pm following the sudden death of a woman.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.