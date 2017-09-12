Police probe after woman found dead at flats in Dundee
The 20-year-old was found in Hilltown Court at around 4.40pm on Monday.
A 20-year-old woman has been found dead at a block of flats in Dundee.
Police were called to Hilltown Court at around 4.40pm on Monday.
The woman's death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is under way.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We attended at 4.40pm following the sudden death of a woman.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.