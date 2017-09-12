Man attacked with axe and mowed down in murder bid

Emergency services were called to Sinclair Road in Aberdeen at 4.40pm on Monday.

Sinclair Road: Officers cordoned off the area. Fubar News

A man was attacked with an axe before a driver tried to mow him down in an attempted murder.

The incident happened on Sinclair Road in Aberdeen at 4.40pm on Monday.

A man in his 30s was left seriously injured before a driver drove a black Peugeot 206 towards him.

STV News understands he was attacked with an axe.

Detective inspector Stewart Drummond said: "We are treating this incident as attempted murder however I would like to emphasise that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are following positive lines of enquiry but I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who saw anything to get in touch and speak to us.

"There are a number of commercial businesses in the area and so there may have been people leaving work at around the time of the incident. I would ask that if any of them saw the incident to get in touch.

"I am also appealing for anyone who saw a black Peugeot 206 in the Torry area just prior to the incident or after to get in touch with any details they have. This vehicle was traced by officers last night."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

"One male patient was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

