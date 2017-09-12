Walker badly hurt in camper van smash on A82 at Glencoe

The serious collision happened at Altnafeadh in the Highlands on Tuesday.

A82: Road has been closed. Google 2017

A walker has been seriously injured after being struck by a camper van.

The smash happened on the A82 at Altnafeadh, Glencoe, at midday on Tuesday.

Officers have closed the road in both directions following the crash in the Highlands.

Commuters are facing delays in the area while diversions have been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The A82 is currently closed in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the incident."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene."

