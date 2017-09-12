Man detained after 'stabbing' at car park near cinema
Police cordoned off Shiprow in Aberdeen between the NCP car park and Vue Cinema.
A man has been detained following an alleged stabbing at a car park in Aberdeen.
Police officers and paramedics were called to Shiprow shortly after noon on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a back injury and the street was closed off between the NCP car park and Vue Cinema.
Police Scotland's inspector Chris Kerr said a 33-year-old man has been detained by officers.
He described the incident as "contained" but said Shiprow would remain closed for some time.
"We are not looking to trace anyone else in connection with our enquiries," he said.
"Shiprow will be closed for the time being and we would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation while enquiries are carried out into the incident."
A woman was examined at the scene by paramedics but refused further treatment.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.