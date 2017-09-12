Workers injured as crane collapses on North Sea oil rig

Repsol Sinopec's Fulmar platform has been shut down following the incident on Monday.

Fulmar: Employees were working for Enermech. Repsol Sinopec

Workers have been injured after a crane collapsed on a North Sea oil rig.

Repsol Sinopec's Fulmar platform has been shut down following the incident, which happened shortly after 7pm on Monday.

Two employees working for service company Enermech were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

It is understood one suffered a broken jaw while the other sustained bruising.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident on the platform, located 217 miles east of Dundee.

A Repsol Sinopec spokesman said: "Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited can confirm that two people have been treated for non-life threatening injuries following an incident involving a crane on the Fulmar installation.

"One person was airlifted to ARI for further assessment.

"Family members have been informed and all remaining personnel on board are safe.

"The platform has been shut down while the incident is investigated further."

