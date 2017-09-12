Walker dies after being struck by camper van at Glencoe

The man died at the scene following the crash on the A82 in the Highlands on Tuesday.

A82: Crash happened at Altnafeadh, Glencoe, on Tuesday. Google 2017

A walker has died after being hit by a camper van on the A82 at Glencoe.

The crash happened at Altnafeadh in the Highlands at around midday on Tuesday.

It involved a Fiat camper van and a male pedestrian, who died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The occupants of the camper van were not injured in the collision.

The road has been closed to allow for an investigation to take place, with a diversion in place via the A85 and the A828.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Sergeant Gregor Hay said: "Our thoughts at this time are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible.

"Please call police in the road policing unit in Fort William on 101, quoting reference R050438, with any information you may have."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.