Man charged after 'stabbing' at car park near cinema

Police and paramedics were called to Shiprow in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Shiprow: Car park cordoned off by police.

A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing at a car park in Aberdeen.

Police and paramedics were called to Shiprow, near the Vue cinema, shortly after noon on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a back injury and the street was shut for several hours.

Police Scotland inspector Chris Kerr said a 33-year-old man has been charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, September 13.

He added: "We would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation while enquiries are carried out into the incident."

