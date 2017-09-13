Scottish oil and gas worth £17.5bn as production rises

About 74.7 million tonnes was extracted from Scottish waters last year.

Oil and gas production in Scotland rose 2.9% last year, new figures show.

About 74.7 million tonnes was extracted from Scottish waters, worth around £17.5bn.

Despite production hitting its highest level in six years, tax revenues fell to -£312m - the worst year on record.

A significant drop in the value of oil and industry tax cuts have led to a drop in revenue from the North Sea, where about 80% of UK oil is produced.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said he believes Scotland's oil sector has a "bright future", however.

"It is encouraging to see this continued increase in production which has risen by a total of 25% over the last two years," he said.

"These figures show that confidence is continuing to return to the sector after a number of challenging years."

Oil and gas production in Scotland plunged from 179 million tonnes in the 1998/99 financial year to 59.8 million in 2014/15. It has since risen by about 14.9 million tonnes a year.

Petroleum tax revenues fell to from -£562m to -£650m in 2016/17, while corporation tax more than halved from £713m to £338m, HMRC reported.

Wheelhouse said: "Even in the context of our low carbon transition, harnessing the resources of the North Sea will be vital to the Scottish economy for decades to come."

"The Energy Jobs Taskforce has delivered an exceptional range of support for industry and individuals in the sector," he added.

Around 60,000 people working in the UK's oil and gas sector lost their jobs last year and another 13,000 could be under threat in 2017.

About 300,000 people are now employed in the sector, 150,000 less than in 2014.

Wheelhouse added: "The Scottish Government will continue to do everything within our powers to support the industry and its workforce, while calling on the UK Government to improve the fiscal and regulatory regime to encourage on-going investment to support jobs and export led growth."

