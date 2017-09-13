Brothers caught with cocaine worth more than £1.3m

Garry and Harry Davidson were jailed following the major hauls in Aberdeen.

Two brothers have been caught with cocaine worth more than £1.3m.

Harry Davidson was sentenced after cocaine valued at £1.28m was found in a vehicle on Oscar Road.

The 24-year-old was jailed for six years following the discovery in March.

His brother, Garry, was sentenced to more than five years in prison after cocaine worth £17,700 was found in Banchory-Devenick in June.

Detective inspector Robin Sim said: "Garry and Harry Davidson were heavily involved in the supply of cocaine in Aberdeen and ran a well organised operation.

"A significant covert police operation was launched due to intelligence received about the Davidson brothers' involvement in the supply of drugs. As a result of this police operation, a significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs have been removed from our community.

"The supply of illegal drugs is not welcome in our communities and we will continue to take action to target those who peddle drugs."

