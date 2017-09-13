Car plunges into 'fast-flowing' river sparking huge search

Incident happened at the Burn of Boyne in Tillynaught near Portsoy in Aberdeenshire.

Tillynaught: Helicopter search under way. Jasperimage

A car has plunged into a "fast-flowing" river in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened at the Burn of Boyne in Tillynaught near Portsoy at 4pm on Wednesday.

A man is thought to have been in the car when it entered the water.

However, emergency services were unable to find him when they arrived at the scene.

A helicopter search is under way to find the man in the vehicle and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the response is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Searches are ongoing to trace the man who was reported to have been within the vehicle and efforts are ongoing to safety recover the vehicle from the water.

"Next of kin of the man are being updated."

