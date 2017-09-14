  • STV
  • MySTV

Ferry hit pontoons after mechanical failure, says report

STV

Investigation finds fault occurred after an engineer fitted a part without instructions.

Crash: 77 people were on board.
Crash: 77 people were on board. DJ Morrison

A ferry that grounded lost control due to a mechanical failure after an engineer fitted a part without instructions, investigators have found.

The passenger ferry Hebrides crashed into mooring pontoons and grounded as it approached Lochmaddy on North Uist on September 25 last year with 77 people on board.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report found that the loss of control was caused by a mechanical failure within a linear servomotor actuator in the propulsion control system.

This failure resulted from a setscrew not being secured in position with thread locking compound when it was replaced six months earlier.

Marine investigators found that neither the service engineer who fitted the setscrew nor the ferry's engineers were aware of the manufacturer's service instructions on how to fit it, which had not been provided by Rolls-Royce Marine, the provider of the propulsion control system

Investigators said the lack of service instructions was "pivotal" to the failure.

They also found the crew's response to the loss of control was well intended but was "uncoordinated" because they were not sufficiently prepared or practised to deal quickly and effectively with the loss of pitch control in the confined waters.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1368051-services-disrupted-after-ferry-crashes-into-pontoons/ | default

None of the 32 crew or 45 passengers were injured in the incident, however the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry was damaged and had to be taken out of service and repaired in dry dock.

Investigators found that the service instructions for the actuator were not included in the system's engineering manuals provided by RR Marine that were carried on board Hebrides.

RR Marine had also not issued any information regarding the maintenance or inspection of the actuator.

The MAIB report said: "The absence of service instructions for the actuator's inspection and maintenance that were available from its manufacturer was pivotal to the failure."

It has issued a recommendation to Rolls-Royce Marine aimed at ensuring that service instructions are made available to service engineers and in documentation provided to vessels.

The MAIB has also recommended that CalMac Ferries Ltd ensure that recommendations for safety critical system upgrades received from manufacturers are properly documented and processed and that its crews are better prepared to deal effectively with propulsion failures.

CalMac has issued a technical bulletin to its major vessels that requires all propulsion controls, including emergency controls, at all stations are tested regularly and it has conducted its own investigation of the incident.

A spokesman said: "We note the MAIB's report which largely confirms the findings of our own investigation into the incident.

"Since the grounding in September last year we have put in place a number of processes to mitigate the issues raised and will continue to monitor these areas to ensure our procedures meet the highest possible standards and give our customers assurance that we take their safety very seriously."

Rolls-Royce Marine has issued a service letter to all users of the HeliconX propulsion control systems and a service procedure for the linear servomotor.

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: "Rolls-Royce has noted the recommendations and will take these into consideration going forward."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.