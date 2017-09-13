Man dies after car plunges into fast-flowing river

The vehicle was found submerged in the Burn of Boyne, Aberdeenshire.

Portsoy: Emergency services were called at 4pm. Jasperimage

A man has died after his car plunged into a fast-flowing river in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the Burn of Boyne, just off the A98 at Tillynaught, Portsoy, around 4pm on Wednesday.

A 4x4 vehicle was discovered fully submerged within the water at around 5:30pm with the 23-year-old man inside.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by Coastguard helicopter where he was pronounced dead.

The man's family have been informed.

Inspector George Cordiner said: "We can sadly confirm that a man has died after his vehicle went into water in Tillynaught near Portsoy this afternoon.

"A significant search and rescue operation was launched in order to trace the man and I would like to thank members of the local community who assisted us and the emergency service personnel who attended.

"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family of the man who has died. There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

