Plane veered off runway after landing in high winds

The wind was gusting at up to 40mph as it approached Sumburgh Airport.

Sumburgh Airport: Plane landing in high winds. AAIB

A pilot lost control of his plane as it landed in strong winds and veered off the runway.

The aircraft got into jeopardy at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland on January 24 this year.

The wind was gusting at up to 40mph as it approached the runway shortly after 3pm.

The plane's right wing and landing gear rolled into the air shortly as it touched down.

It veered off the runway at about 30mph, coming to rest on a grass verge. None of the four crew and passengers aboard were injured.

Investigators concluded that the plane's landing gear lifted because the pilot accidentally relaxed the input for the right aileron - a small fin on the base of the wing.

