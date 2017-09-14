Body of missing man found on beach during major search

Torsten Kulke was found by a member of the public on Cliff Beach in the Isle of Lewis.

The body of a missing man has been found washed up on a beach.

Torsten Kulke was found by a member of the public on Cliff Beach near Valtos on the Isle of Lewis.

The 48-year-old from Germany had been missing since July 31, having travelled to the Western Isles.

His body was discovered on Saturday, August 12, following a major search.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Kulke's family and friends at this very sad time.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the members of the public who assisted with information, as well as the various partner agencies who helped with the search activity."

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

