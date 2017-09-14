Man who died when car plunged into river named by police

Michael Atkinson, from Banff, was pronounced dead after his 4x4 sank in the Burn of Boyne.

Tillynaught: Major operation was mounted. Jasperimage

A man who died after his car plunged into a fast-flowing river in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Michael Atkinson, 23, from Banff, suffered fatal injuries when his 4x4 sank in the Burn of Boyne at Tillynaught, Portsoy, around 4pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services mounted a major operation to rescue Mr Atkinson but he was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by a Coastguard helicopter.

A police spokesman said his family have been informed.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector George Cordiner thanked members of the local community who assisted and the emergency service personnel who took part in the operation.

"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family," he added.

