Double murder accused 'stabbed woman at family vigil'

Julie McCash and David Sorrie died as a family marked the death of a teenager.

Trial: Julie McCash and David Sorrie.

A witness has told a court how he saw a man accused of murdering two people stab one of the alleged victims in a street.

Darren Wallace, 25, told a jury on Thursday how he witnessed Robert Stratton, 43, knife Julie McCash, 42, outside a family vigil at Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, on February 26.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the alleged stabbing took place just after 5am, hours after 18-year-old Ralph Smith fell to his death from cliffs in Arbroath, Angus.

The court heard that Mr Smith's family came together to comfort each other over their loss at a house in Dundee.

Mr Wallace told the court that during the get together a disturbance broke out involving his mother Wendy McKinney, 44, and Stratton's wife, Lee Mary Kinney.

He said this led to Ms Kinney being asked to leave the house.

Ralph Smith: 18-year-old fell to his death from Arbroath cliffs.

The court heard that after she left the property, Stratton appeared in the street carrying knives.

Mr Wallace told the court he saw Ms McCash being injured shortly afterwards.

He added: "I thought it was a punch but he stabbed her.

"She collapsed onto the pavement. I ran into the house to shout 'she's been stabbed' and my mum and the whole house came running out.

"Everybody was just frantic trying to find out what was going on."

Mr Wallace was giving evidence on the first day of proceedings against Stratton, of Dundee.

Stratton denies murdering Ms McCash and 32-year-old David Sorrie at the address in Dundee as well as other charges including assault and possessing cocaine.

His legal team have lodged special defences of incrimination and claim that he was acting in self defence.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues on Friday.

