Manhunt after robber brandishes knife at restaurant owner

The incident happened outside the Commercial Hotel in Insch, Aberdeenshire.

A manhunt is under way after a robber brandished a knife at an Indian restaurant owner.

The owner of Cafe Mint, an Indian restaurant adjoined to the hotel, was threatened by the knife-wielding thief shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

It is understood the man attempted to steal the owner's jewellery before fleeing the scene, sparking a huge a manhunt in the village.

The man is described as around 6ft, with short brown hair and was wearing a cap.

Witnesses spoke of seeing police in riot vans around the village.

Detective sergeant John Lumsden said: "This appears to have been an isolated incident and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

"Although he was not injured it has naturally been upsetting for the man involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

