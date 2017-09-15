Man admits killing two-year-old by driving dangerously

Harlow Edwards died after a car driven by Luke Pirie mounted the kerb outside her home.

Remembered: A charity has been set up in Harlow's name. Just Giving

A man has admitted causing the death of a toddler just outside her home by driving dangerously.

Harlow Edwards, two, was hit by a car that mounted the kerb in Coupar Angus, Perthshire, on October 13 last year.

She had been walking with her teenager sister and another child, who were seriously injured in the crash on the A94.

Luke Pirie, 23, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh charged with causing death by dangerous driving and injuring the two children.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Harlow's parents set up a charity in her memory following the toddler's death, which took place just yards from her home.

Harlow's Helping Hand provides financial support and advice to parents who have lost children in similar circumstances.

