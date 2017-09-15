Ten tonnes of steel beams worth more than £10,000 stolen

The beams were taken from Billy Miller Contractor and Plant Hire in Elgin.

Elgin: Steel beams stolen from contractor (file pic). Google 2017

Ten tonnes of steel beams worth more than £10,000 have been stolen from a building contractor in Elgin.

They were taken from a yard outside Billy Miller Contractor and Plant Hire between August 28 and September 11.

Police believe the thieves may have returned to the family-run business on two occasions.

Investigating officer Catherine Robertson said: "This has been a significant theft of a large quantity of heavy steel which has possibly been taken on two separate occasions.

"The second occasion is thought to have occurred between September 6 and September 9, with the first being after August 28.

"If anyone recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area over the last few weeks I would ask that they contact us with information."

